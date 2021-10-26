Wayback Burgers Signs Master Franchise Agreement to Drive Growth in Asia

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint, and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced that it has agreed to a Master Franchise Agreement with WB Burgers Asia, Inc. (WBBA), the publicly traded holding company of WB Burgers Japan Co., Ltd. Wayback Burgers also announced that it has partnered with, Next Meats Co. (NXMH), a Tokyo-based venture dedicated to creating delicious alternatives to meat products. Both partners, led by Koichi Ishizuka, will play a critical role in the success of its highly anticipated market entry and development strategy across Asia.

As part of the agreement, WBBA will open 60 Wayback Burgers locations within 20 years – with its first set to take place in the Tokyo area in early 2022. WBBA also acquired the right of first refusal to become the Master Franchisee for Eastern Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, China, India, Korea, Thailand and Singapore, paving the way for significant brand growth across the entire continent. To ensure its success, leadership from Wayback Burgers and WBBA will form a collaborative advisory board to support all critical components of the expansion with an emphasis on business operations, franchise development, brand strategy, menu creation and more.

Focused on menu items that go well beyond its famous burgers, Wayback Burgers is pleased to continue its partnership with Next Meats Co. across Asia. Earlier this summer, Wayback Burgers attended the Sacramento Vegan Food Festival in California to test delicious meatless collaborations, including an all-plant short rib slider topped with fresh kimchi and ponzu cucumbers, and an all-plant short rib patty slider topped with ketchup and pickles. Both made with Next Meats Co.’s NEXT Yakiniku Short Rib, the world’s first plant-based Japanese-style barbecue meat, received rave reviews onsite. Wayback Burgers and Next Meats Co. will continue to collaborate closely on the development of unique and delicious alternative meat offerings for the Asian market.

“We are pleased to officially announce our latest international partnerships with WBBA and Next Meats Co., which will create a tremendous opportunity to introduce the Wayback Burgers experience to both traditional and alternative burger lovers in Japan,” says William Chemero, Chief Development Officer of Wayback Burgers. “We are excited to collaborate with both companies, under the impressive leadership of Koichi Ishizuka, officially bringing one of America’s favorite burger brands to market across Asia.”

Beginning as a single burger restaurant in 1991 in Newark, DE, Wayback Burgers has experienced rapid growth due to strong and growing demand for the brand domestically and around the world. Wayback Burgers currently operates in 32 states with over 166 locations across the United States and internationally in Brunei, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Pakistan, The Netherlands, Ireland and Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia in Canada. Through its existing international Master Franchise Agreements, Wayback Burgers has commitments to open a minimum of 249 locations in 42 provinces/countries.