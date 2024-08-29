Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced it will celebrate September’s status as the most popular birth month by awarding one year of free burgers to parents of September babies. Throughout the month, 30 parents will be chosen—one for each day of September—via a giveaway to receive this year-long reward.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) and other health organizations, September consistently boasts the highest birth rates of the year. To celebrate the popular birth month, Wayback Burgers is inviting Wayback Rewards members who welcome a bundle of joy this September to participate in a special giveaway. From September 1 through September 30, new parents can enter for a chance to win free Wayback Burgers for a year at WaybackBurgers.com/Bundle-of-Joy/. All entrants will be entered into a raffle, with 30 winners chosen through a random drawing. Winners will be notified by Wayback Burgers via email by October 7 and will receive one free Classic Burger on the first day of each month for a year.

“We are thrilled to announce our unique giveaway in celebration of the parents welcoming September babies, the most popular birth month of the year,” said Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “With September being such a notable month for new arrivals, we’re excited to honor these special moments with a year-long burger celebration. After all, who wouldn’t want to enjoy a free Classic Burger every month for a year?”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.