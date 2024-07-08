Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announced it will celebrate National French Fry Day on July 12 with free regular size fries at its more than 170 locations nationwide with the purchase of a burger or sandwich through its Wayback Rewards loyalty program wherever they order, whether via the Wayback app, online, or in-restaurant.

Additionally, the brand unveiled renderings of the first significant development in the world of French fries since the potato peeler. In an effort to enhance the delicious enjoyment while reducing the mess, Wayback Burgers has created the world’s first ketchup-infused French fry. With more than 10,000 hours invested in the R&D process, each French fry contains all the salty, crispy, potato’y flavor infused with the perfect balance of ketchup. In the final phase of consumer testing, Wayback Burgers anticipates the ketchup-infused French fries will come to market in the United States in 2025.

“We are excited to celebrate National French Fry Day on July 12 by announcing some breakthrough news and offering our guests free regular size fries with the purchase of a burger or sandwich,” said Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “In our opinion, there is no better food pairing than French fries and ketchup. Our R&D team has long had the vision of providing that combination more efficiently – by literally infusing each French fry with the perfect amount of ketchup. While we’re in our final phase of consumer testing, we thought we would share this news on National French Fry Day to let our guests know this incredible feat is within reach.”

*Offer valid only on Friday, July 12, 2024, through the Wayback Rewards program when you order on the Wayback app, in-restaurant, online at order.waybackburgers.com

*Not valid through Third Party Delivery sites.

*Must purchase Burger or Sandwich to earn free regular size French fry.

*Cannot be combined with any other coupons, offers or discounts.

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings, fried pickles and cheese curds. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers’ renowned rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, are crafted to order with premium Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk.

With operations in 35 states and new restaurants continuing to extend its footprint, Wayback Burgers offers delicious and affordable menu items, served with a side of nostalgic hospitality nationwide.