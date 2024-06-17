Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced it will again host its annual “Free Shake Day” on Thursday, June 20, celebrating the first official day of summer and National Vanilla Milkshake Day. Specifically, guests who visit one of Wayback Burgers’ more than 170 locations nationwide will receive one free 12 oz. vanilla milkshake, no purchase necessary.

Famous for its hand-dipped milkshakes crafted to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk, Wayback Burgers offers a variety of sweet and savory options, including this summer’s limited time offer, Strawberry Shortcake Shake – made with delectable vanilla ice cream, vanilla cake and a sweet strawberry puree topped with whipped cream and crumbled vanilla cake pieces. The Strawberry Shortcake Shake is available at Wayback Burgers locations nationwide for a suggested price of $6.49.

“We are excited to again host our annual Free Shake Day to officially kick off the summer months and celebrate National Vanilla Milkshake Day,” said Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “Summer technically starts on Thursday, June 20, but at Wayback Burgers, we believe it begins once you indulge in your first milkshake on a warm day. Recognized by our guests as an annual Wayback Burgers fan favorite tradition, we look forward to ushering in the hot season during this fun – and delicious – promotion.”

*Guests will receive one (1) free 12 oz. Vanilla Milkshake.

*Offer valid at participating Wayback Burgers locations.

*No purchase necessary, limit one per guest, valid for in-restaurant only.

*Cannot be combined with any other coupons, offers or discounts, void where prohibited.

With operations in 35 states and new restaurants continuing to extend its footprint, Wayback Burgers offers delicious and affordable menu items, served with a side of nostalgic hospitality nationwide.

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers’ renowned rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, are crafted to order with premium Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.