Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced it will celebrate National French Fry Day on Friday, July 11 with a special offer for its loyal fans. All Wayback Rewards members can enjoy a regular order of fries for just $1 — no additional purchase necessary — available at more than 170 locations nationwide, whether ordering in-restaurant, online, or through the Wayback app.

“We’re excited to celebrate National French Fry Day once again and honor one of our most beloved menu items—our fresh, flavorful French fries,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “At Wayback, we take pride in the quality and taste of every item we serve, and we know every great burger deserves an equally great side. That’s why we’re thrilled to treat our Wayback Rewards members to $1 regular fries as a thank you for their continued support.”

­­Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings, fried pickles and cheese curds. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers’ renowned rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, are crafted to order with premium Blue Bunny ice cream and milk.

With operations in 36 states and new restaurants continuing to extend its footprint, Wayback Burgers offers delicious and affordable menu items, served with a side of nostalgic hospitality nationwide. For more information on Wayback Burgers, please visit www.WaybackBurgers.com, or visit our social pages on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. For information about the Wayback Burgers franchise opportunity, visit www.waybackburgers.com/franchising/.

*Offer valid only on Friday, July 11, 2025, exclusively for Wayback Rewards members — redeemable online, through the app, or in-restaurant.

*No Additional Purchase Necessary.

*Limit one (1) per Wayback Rewards account.

*Not valid through Third Party Delivery sites.

*Cannot be combined with any other coupons, offers or discounts.