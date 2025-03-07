Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced it has reached an agreement to open its newest restaurant, located at the Fishcreek Plaza – 4437 Kent Road in Stow, OH. Projected to open in June 2025, the new location will be Wayback Burgers’ sixth restaurant in Ohio, adding approximately 30 jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by Raj Patel, Wayback Burgers of Stow is his second location with the brand. The 1,880 square-foot Wayback Burgers of Stow will offer guests Wayback Burgers’ signature menu items in a lighter and brighter elevated dine-in experience. Its modern kitchen is visible through glass windows and a pass-through allowing guests to see their food as it is being prepared. Furnishings will also include a variety of seating options, including upholstered banquettes, booths and floating community tables.

“We are excited to continue our Wayback Burgers expansion in the Buckeye state,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “With operations in 35 states and consistent growth of our footprint nationwide, it is an exciting time to be a part of the Wayback Burgers family. We look forward to continuing to work with Raj, as we introduce Wayback Burgers to the Stow community.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk.

“As an Ohio-based franchisee for the past three years, I’ve developed a deep understanding of what it takes to successfully operate a Wayback Burgers location and felt ready to expand my footprint,” said Raj Patel, local franchisee. “Proximity to home and hands-on management were key considerations in selecting my second location. After the success of my first restaurant, I recognized an opportunity to bring a high-quality burger option to a neighborhood with limited choices. I’m excited to continue growing within the franchise and am committed to providing the community with exceptional food and outstanding customer service.”