Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced it has reached an agreement to open its newest restaurant, located at 1165 SE Alice’s Road in Waukee, IA. Projected to open in September 2025, the new location will be Wayback Burgers’ first restaurant in Iowa, adding approximately 30 jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by first time franchisee, Meet Patel, the 1,972 square-foot Wayback Burgers of Waukee will offer guests Wayback Burgers’ signature menu items in a lighter and brighter elevated dine-in experience. Its modern kitchen is visible through glass windows and a pass-through allowing guests to see their food as it is being prepared. Furnishings will also include a variety of seating options, including upholstered banquettes, booths and floating community tables.

“We are excited to continue our Wayback Burgers expansion with the lease signing of our first restaurant in Iowa,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “With operations in 36 states and consistent growth of our footprint nationwide, it is an exciting time to be a part of the Wayback Burgers family. We look forward to working with Meet Patel, as we introduce Wayback Burgers to the Waukee community.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk.

When choosing a franchise to join, Wayback Burgers stood out to me for its strong brand, unwavering commitment to quality and unique menu offerings,” said Meet Patel, local franchisee. “After receiving a recommendation from a family member, I was impressed by the company’s ongoing support for its franchisees, which gave me the confidence to open my own Wayback Burgers location. I’m excited to bring Wayback’s delicious menu and exceptional dining experience to the Waukee community and look forward to welcoming guests soon.”