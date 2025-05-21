Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announced the official opening of its newest location at Prescott Village – 1002 Aspinal Street in Waxhaw, NC for May 23. The new restaurant brings 30 new jobs to the area, contributing to the local economy and expanding the brand’s presence in North Carolina.

Owned and operated by existing franchisee, Anna Turovskaya, this location will be the eighth Wayback Burgers in North Carolina. The 2,000 square-foot Wayback Burgers of Waxhaw will offer guests the brand’s signature menu items in a lighter, brighter, and elevated dine-in experience. Its modern kitchen will be visible through glass windows and a pass-through, allowing guests to watch their food being prepared. Furnishings will include a variety of seating options, such as upholstered banquettes, booths, and floating community tables.

“We’re excited to bring Wayback Burgers to the heart of Waxhaw, marking our eighth location in North Carolina,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Franchising, LLC. “This grand opening isn’t just about expanding our footprint—it’s about giving back to the community, creating new jobs and offering a place where families can enjoy delicious food together. With Anna leading the way, we’re confident this location will become a community favorite.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk.

“Having proudly called Waxhaw home since 2019, I’m honored to bring Wayback Burgers to a community that means so much to my family,” said Anna Turovskaya, local franchisee, Wayback Burgers of Waxhaw. “As a local family, we’re excited to welcome guests and look forward to serving our community with delicious food and exceptional customer service in a warm, family-friendly setting.”

The hours of operation for Wayback Burgers of Waxhaw are Monday – Sunday from 10:30AM – 9:00PM.

With operations in 36 states and new restaurants continuing to extend their footprint, Wayback Burgers offers delicious and affordable menu items, served with a side of nostalgic hospitality nationwide. To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join the Wayback Rewards program at https://waybackburgers.com/rewards/.