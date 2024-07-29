Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, announced it has reached an agreement to open its newest restaurant, located at Prescott Village – 1002 Aspinal Street in Waxhaw, NC. Projected to open in early 2025, the new location will be Wayback Burgers’ eighth restaurant in North Carolina, adding approximately 30 jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by existing franchisee, Anna Turovskaya, the 2,000 square-foot Wayback Burgers of Waxhaw will offer guests Wayback Burgers’ signature menu items in a lighter and brighter elevated dine-in experience. Its modern kitchen is visible through glass windows and a pass-through allowing guests to see their food as it is being prepared. Furnishings will also include a variety of seating options, including upholstered banquettes, booths and floating community tables.

“We are excited to continue our expansion of Wayback Burgers in North Carolina,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “Our dedicated franchisee of fiveyears, Anna Turovskaya, has assembled a stellar team that will provide the impeccable food and customer service our guests have come to expect. With operations in 35 states and consistent growth of our footprint nationwide, it is an exciting time to be a part of the Wayback Burgers family. We look forward to continuing to work with Anna and her team to introduce Wayback Burgers to new and returning guests throughout North Carolina.”

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of made-to-order, delicious burgers available as a single patty or classic double patties. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties made-to-order, sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun. Going “way” beyond the burger, Wayback Burgers also offers cheesesteaks, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible™ Burgers, chicken tenders, fresh salads, and delicious sides, including fries, tater tots, onion rings and fried pickles. A perfect complement to any meal, Wayback Burgers is famous for its rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk.

“As the owners of Wayback Burgers of Mint Hill, my husband and I are excited to grow our relationship with the Wayback Burgers brand by opening our second location in North Carolina,” said Anna Turovskaya, local franchisee. “During our fiveyears as Wayback Burges franchisees, we’ve experienced exceptional customer service, strong local franchisee support and high-quality food from the brand. We are eager to bring the Wayback Burgers dining experience to the Waxhaw community and look forward to serving some of the best burgers, fries and shakes in North Carolina.”