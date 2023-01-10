Wayback Burgers Unveils The Royal Silencer Burger

Wayback Burgers announced the launch of The Royal Silencer, a one-of-a-kind burger designed to silence the urge to spill family gossip to media outlets, book publishers and documentarians alike. The Royal Silencer breaks all Wayback Burgers’ rules by including a spare patty for the world’s most notable “spare.”

The Royal Silencer is made with three beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard. For $9.99, Burger fans and royal followers hoping for silence can fill their mouths with this delicious, limited time offer available at more than 130 Wayback Burgers’ restaurants nationwide. (*Price may vary per market)

“Like millions of people around the globe, we’ve been watching the royal drama unfold and wanted to create a burger that encourages everyone to use their mouths as intended,” says Patrick Conlin, president of Wayback Burgers. “More than just an incredible burger, we designed The Royal Silencer to fill mouths to capacity with every bite to discourage spilling sensitive family drama to the media and general public. Remember, no matter the family situation, there isn’t a problem in the world that cannot be resolved over a good burger. And, if you are legitimately royals living in the United States, we hope you’ll come by and have one on us.”

