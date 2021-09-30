Wayback Burgers Welcomes Fall with Bourbon Bacon Burger and Pumpkin Caramel Shake

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, is saying “Happy Fall, Y’all!” with two indulgent and flavor-packed, limited time menu items. For the next two months, the Bourbon Bacon Burger and the Pumpkin Caramel Shake will be available to order in-restaurant or through the Wayback Burgers app.

Wayback Burgers’ two new menu items, inspired by fall favorites, are available for a limited time only. Customers can look forward to indulging in the following:

Bourbon Bacon Burger – Two beef patties cooked-to-order, topped with cheddar cheese, bourbon mustard, bacon and a delicious onion ring.

– Two beef patties cooked-to-order, topped with cheddar cheese, bourbon mustard, bacon and a delicious onion ring. Pumpkin Caramel Shake – A hand-dipped, pumpkin flavored milkshake, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Full of flavor, these new menu items will only be available through November 14. Fall into food heaven this season with the Bourbon Bacon Burger and pair it with the Pumpkin Caramel Shake to create the perfect autumn combo.