Wayback Burgers is releasing a limited-time only Oreo Mint Shake to celebrate the “Irish for a day” in all of us. Available only on Thursday, March 17 , the Oreo Mint Shake is the perfect way to go green!

, the is the perfect way to go green! The shake is available exclusively on the Wayback Burgers app all day. The coincidental price is only $3.17 in honor of the holiday

News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.