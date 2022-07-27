We Sell Restaurants Adds Territory in Madison, Wisconsin

We Sell Restaurants, the nation’s only business brokerage franchise specializing in restaurants, announced its newest territory in Madison, WI. We Sell Restaurants Madison formally opened for business on July 21st.

The new franchise will be owned by Baraboo resident Travis Kuehl. The majority of the business will come from Central Wisconsin, covering Madison and Wisconsin Dells. This will be the first We Sell Restaurants franchise in Wisconsin.

Kuehl brings 10 years of franchising experience to the business, as the owner of five Subway locations. He believes his knowledge of the foodservice industry will be a valuable asset for those in the area looking to buy or sell a restaurant.

“I’ve always considered myself a problem solver, so this new opportunity is an exciting challenge,” says Kuehl. “I am passionate about helping restaurant owners smoothly transition into retirement by finding the next best leader to continue their legacy.”

We Sell Restaurants has experienced record growth in the past several years. A committed focus on franchise resales along with independent restaurant sales across 45 states is attracting experienced single and multi-unit restaurant operators as well as those outside the industry to join the growing brand. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join the brand’s rapid expansion.

“Travis is an exceptional business professional, who understands the ins and outs of running a business,” says We Sell Restaurants’ CEO Robin Gagnon. “His experience is extremely valuable for our company and potential clients in Madison who are interested in buying or selling a restaurant.”

We Sell Restaurants credits its growing success to a strong alignment with the franchise industry and the proprietary software it provides its brokers. Franchisees of the We Sell Restaurants system strongly outperform their peers in the industry.

For two decades, We Sell Restaurants has been the most innovative, technologically advanced and successful restaurant brokerage brand in the nation where they adhere to a mission to “Sell More Restaurants than anyone else – period.”

“The city of Madison needs a local restaurant broker they can trust. I want to be a part of this mission, as the area continues to see major growth,” says Kuehl. “I truly believe iron sharpens iron. That’s why I want to be around pioneers in the industry like Eric and Robin Gagnon who can help me become a more well-rounded business professional.”