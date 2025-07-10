We Sell Restaurants, the nation’s leading and only business broker franchise focused on restaurants, is announcing its Memorandum of Understand (MOU) with FSC Franchise Co. Through this, We Sell Restaurants has formalized a partnership as the preferred resource for franchise resale services. Taking this proactive approach to succession planning and ownership transitions will support the long-term success and continuity of the FSC brand, its franchisees, and its operational goals. This will further We Sell Restaurant’s mission to Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. PERIOD.

“The partnership with We Sell Restaurants is an extension of the support and services we are able to offer our franchisees,” said Chris Elliott, CEO of FSC Franchise Co., “Their expertise in valuing and marketing restaurants is invaluable for owners who want to retire.”

FSC Franchise Co. currently has a total of 272 operating locations between their three brands; Beef O Brandy’, Newk’s and Brass Taps. In 2025 the company plans to open an additional 20 locations with a pipeline of more than 100 locations slated to open in the next five years. Each year, the brand executes five to seven resales that We Sell Restaurants will now facilitate.

“This MOU represents strategic alignment between two brands who are committed to restaurant success,” said Robin Gagnon, co-founder and CEO of We Sell Restaurants. “Our specialized expertise will help ensure that franchise units stay open and profitable while ownership transitions occur.”

This partnership is a strategic win for both brands, as it directly addresses the challenges of restaurant ownership turnover while maintaining operational stability and a commitment to quality. Through this partnership, FSC Franchise Co. will be able to maintain net growth by keeping units open, empower franchisees with an exit strategy they can trust, and attract motivated buyers ready to invest in the brand.

This Memorandum of Understanding will:

Provide franchisees with resources for the resale process including succession planning education, webinars or in-person workshops, valuation guidance, a ten-step process to sell a business, and resale timelines.

Educate franchisees on the value of specialized restaurant brokers with expertise in franchise transfers.

Manage contract-to-closing processes and coordination with all relevant parties.

Operate on a success-based commission model, with no fees until a transaction is completed.

Driving We Sell Restaurants growth and strong performance has been the increased demand for expertise in this niche market. There are nearly one million restaurants in America, and 20% are for sale at any given time. Restaurants make up more than 28% of all franchise locations, with the total number of independent and franchised restaurant units surpassing 750,000 nationwide.

Prestigious organizations are taking note of We Sell Restaurants’ level of excellence. In 2025, We Sell Restaurants has been recognized by Franchise Business Review with the Top Franchisee Satisfaction Award, Top Franchises for Women, Top Low-Cost Franchises and the Most Innovative Franchises Award. In 2024, the brand was recognized with the Most Profitable Franchises and Top Franchise Culture awards. In addition, We Sell Restaurants was named to INC5000’s list of fastest growing privately held companies for the third year in a row and Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for the second time.

According to We Sell Restaurants 2023 FDD Item 19, franchisees earned $273,251 in gross commission income, and more than 40% of all franchisees brokered more than one-million-dollars in sales.