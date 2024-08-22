After implementing multiple technological advancements aimed at improving franchisee success, customer experience, and operational efficiency, We Sell Restaurants has enhanced key platforms and ensured future technological developments can be implemented with ease. As the nation’s leading and only business broker franchise focused on restaurants, these technological developments underscore the company’s commitment to innovation and support its mission to Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. PERIOD.

Over the last year, technology advancements have been a focal point for the leadership team. Their dedication to enhancing the proprietary B.O.S.S (Broker Operations and Sales System) has resulted in significant upgrades that ensure franchisees have access to the most advanced tools and resources available. Additionally, improvements to the 3D virtual tour feature are revolutionizing the way potential buyers explore restaurant listings.

“Technology is at the heart of our operations, and these latest advancements reflect our unwavering commitment to providing franchisees, buyers, and sellers with the best tools in the industry,” said Robin Gagnon, CEO and Co-Founder of We Sell Restaurants. “These programs are used by everyone on our team, including myself, to streamline operations and improve efficiency. By embracing these technological advancements, we are able to stay ahead of industry trends and maintain our reputation for excellence in the marketplace.”

B.O.S.S Enhancements for Superior Performance

The B.O.S.S (Broker Operations and Sales System) is a cornerstone of the company’s operational infrastructure and has been utilized for nearly 10 years. During its initial launch, the program was at the forefront of technology in the real estate space and helped brokers close and gain deals faster than anyone else.

The enhancements are designed to optimize efficiency, streamline processes, and provide franchisees with unparalleled tools to manage their businesses more effectively.

A key upgrade is the enhanced user interface, which has been redesigned for greater ease of use and accessibility. Updates improve the layout and navigation, allowing franchisees to quickly access essential information, track sales performance, and manage listings with minimal effort.

Franchisees enjoy a roughly 50% increase in speed of information, meaning that data and information are processed, displayed, and accessed much quicker than before.

3D Virtual Tour Updates Transform the Buying Experience

With We Sell Restaurants’ listings being solely online, advancements to the 3D virtual tour feature were also a main priority.

Enhancements offer an immersive and detailed view of properties, allowing buyers to experience the space as if they were physically present.

Updates provide high-definition visuals and accurate spatial representation of the restaurant interiors. Users can navigate through the space seamlessly, examining every detail from the layout to equipment to fixtures.

Increasing the level of interactivity enhances the buying experience and helps buyers make more informed decisions without the need for multiple in-person visits.

With these advancements, We Sell Restaurants reaffirms its commitment to providing franchisees with state-of-the-art technology that supports their operational needs and empowers them to achieve their business goals. The enhanced B.O.S.S. and 3D virtual tour feature is a testament to the company’s dedication to continuous improvement and innovation in the restaurant brokerage industry. Making improvements to both front and back-end systems will continue to be a priority for the We Sell Restaurants team in the years to come.

We Sell Restaurants was founded by Robin and Eric Gagnon, who together have decades of experience selling restaurants. With deep financial, branding and marketing experience in restaurants, across small and big businesses, We Sell Restaurants leadership took the fragmented brokerage market and built a specialized practice for selling only restaurants with a systemic approach never before seen in the industry. Today, We Sell Restaurants is a vibrant and innovative company that operates in 45 states nationwide and delivers on the founder’s vision to Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. PERIOD.

According to We Sell Restaurants 2023 FDD Item 19, franchisees earned $273,251 in Gross Commission Income, and more than 40% of all franchisees brokered more than one-million-dollars in sales.*