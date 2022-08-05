We Sell Restaurants Comes to Forest, Virginia

We Sell Restaurants, the nation’s only business brokerage franchise specializing in restaurants, announced its newest territory in Forest, VA. We Sell Restaurants South Central VA formally opened for business in July.

The new franchise will be owned by Don Williams, who brings 40 years of management experience to the business, as a former executive in the nuclear industry. He decided to pursue a new opportunity with We Sell Restaurants after rising through the ranks at his former company. Williams’ business will serve the greater Forest and Lynchburg market and extend north and east to include Lexington, Staunton, Harrisonburg, and Charlottesville.

“My passion for trying different cuisine turned into a fascination with the behind-the-scenes aspect of the restaurant industry,” says Williams. “I am thrilled to use my decades worth of leadership experience to assist people who are interested in buying or selling a restaurant.”

We Sell Restaurants has experienced record growth in the past several years. A committed focus on franchise resales along with independent restaurant sales across 45 states is attracting experienced single and multi-unit restaurant operators as well as those outside the industry to join the growing brand.

“We enjoy adding eager franchisees to our team with impressive backgrounds like Don,” says We Sell Restaurants’ CEO Robin Gagnon. “He is a detailed-oriented professional with a passion and drive that’s unmatched.”

We Sell Restaurants credits its growing success to a strong alignment with the franchise industry and the proprietary software it provides its brokers. Franchisees of the We Sell Restaurants system strongly outperform their peers in the industry.

For two decades, We Sell Restaurants has been the most innovative, technologically advanced, and successful restaurant brokerage brand in the nation where they adhere to a mission to “Sell More Restaurants than anyone else –period.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked with a diverse group of professionals who needed help with various long-term projects,” says Williams. “I have a knack for problem solving and can’t wait to help people in Central Virginia on behalf of We Sell Restaurants.”

The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join the brand’s rapid expansion.