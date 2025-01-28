We Sell Restaurants, the nation’s leading and only business broker franchise focused on restaurants, has exceeded its expansion goals, as franchisees are taking note of this lucrative franchise opportunity. To date, the brand has expanded into 11 new markets with many seasoned entrepreneurs joining the fold and three franchisees reinvesting in the franchise opportunity. Concluding its 20th year in business, We Sell Restaurants had a historic 2024, prioritizing franchise development, implementation of new technology innovations, and delivering on its vision to Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. PERIOD.

Prestigious organizations are taking note of We Sell Restaurants level of excellence, as evidenced by numerous awards We Sell Restaurants has earned. Franchise Business Review awarded the brand the Top Franchisee Satisfaction Award in 2025 and Most Innovative Franchises, Most Profitable Franchises, Top Low-Cost Franchises, and Top Franchise Culture Awards in 2024. In addition, We Sell Restaurants was named to INC5000’s list of fastest growing privately held companies for the third year in a row and Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for the second time, moving up seven spots to 446 on the list.

Driving the brand’s growth and strong performance has been the increased demand for expertise in this niche market. There are nearly one million restaurants in America and 20% are for sale at any given time. Restaurants make up more than 28% of all franchise locations, with the total number of independent and franchised restaurant units surpassing 750,000 nationwide.

Major Milestones:

In 2024, We Sell Restaurants broke their own record for revenue in sales, exceeding $90 million dollars

In Q4 of 2024, We Sell Restaurants had a record of 1,000 active listings and more than $420 million in listing inventory

In Q3 of 2024, transactions increased by 13% compared to the previous year and the average number of days that listings were on the market also decreased. This showcased that listings are selling faster under We Sell Restaurant’s brand.

“As we look back on our 20th year of business, I am thrilled with the growth and success of We Sell Restaurants as we continue to Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. Period,” said Robin Gagnon, CEO & Co-Founder of We Sell Restaurants. “This year, we spent time investing back into our website to keep our brand ahead of the curve and continued to invest in training and offering the best support we can for our franchisees and have reaped the benefits from it.”

2025 marks an exciting year for the brand with the future establishment of an Advisory Board, composed of industry leaders who will play a pivotal role in advancing the vision of We Sell Restaurants. This board will provide valuable insights, strategic guidance, and fresh perspectives to help refine the brands approach, drive growth and continually enhance the services offered to restaurant buyers and sellers.

“It is critically important we have industry experts to share their expertise with our brand,” said Eric Gagnon, President & Co-Founder of We Sell Restaurants. “Their insight will be instrumental in shaping the future of We Sell Restaurants, ensuring we stay ahead in the industry and meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

According to We Sell Restaurants 2023 FDD Item 19, franchisees earned $273,251 in Gross Commission Income, and more than 40% of all franchisees brokered more than one-million-dollars in sales.*

*This information appears in Item 19 of our current FDD – please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.