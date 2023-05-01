We Sell Restaurants Expands Into Three Florida Markets

We Sell Restaurants, the nation's leading and only business broker franchise focused on restaurants, announced it has signed a franchise development agreement with local entrepreneur, Debra Sawyer to service the Orlando, Kissimmee and Sanford markets.

Debra joins the We Sell Restaurants family after starting her career in public accounting that led her to becoming her own boss. Since 2006, she has owned 46 separate Sport Clips locations across four states. This has included 31 locations she had acquired and another 15 of them built from the ground up. Debra had been looking to diversify her portfolio when she discovered We Sell Restaurants, and thought it was a unique opportunity for her to grow as an entrepreneur.

“Once I learned about this unique brokerage franchise, I was hooked since it focuses on keeping restaurants open in the community, which are essential businesses,” Sawyer says. “Growing the number of entrepreneurs in the Orlando area has been something I have been passionate about, and connecting them to the right restaurant as an owner can be huge for seeing that growth and driving local economic prosperity.”

We Sell Restaurants was founded by Robin and Eric Gagnon, who together have decades of experience selling restaurants. With deep financial, branding and marketing experience in restaurants, across small and big businesses, We Sell Restaurants leadership took the fragmented brokerage market and built a specialized practice for selling only restaurants with a systemic approach never before seen in the industry. Today, We Sell Restaurants is a vibrant and innovative company that operates in 45 states nationwide and delivers on the founder's vision to Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. PERIOD.

We Sell Restaurants and its franchise partners have sold hundreds of restaurants across the country ranging from a single unit for an owner-operator to a ten-store chain of franchise restaurants for sale. The company maintains a listing inventory of more than $220 million online at their powerhouse restaurant for sale marketplace, including independent and restaurant franchises for sale.

We Sell Restaurants’ franchise partners are Certified Restaurant Brokers, who help advise in how to buy a restaurant, the steps in buying a business, financing a business, and even the valuation of a restaurant for sale. They can also serve as an independent consultant, providing unique value in negotiation or assisting in site locations and leasing, and have access to lending resources and prequalify its listings so financing a restaurant is never a problem.

“Having Debra join the We Sell Restaurants network continues our growth momentum as we look to further expand throughout the country to meet rising industry demand for restaurant brokerage and resources,” adds Robin Gagnon, CEO & Co-Founder of We Sell Restaurants. “We continue to attract entrepreneurs, like Debra, who are passionate by the idea of helping others realize the American Dream of restaurant ownership, who love people, want to support their communities and create a great lifestyle for themselves and their families. We look forward to seeing her experience success with the brand by providing this great service in the greater Orlando community.”