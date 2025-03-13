Prioritizing growth and innovation, We Sell Restaurants, the nation’s leading and only business broker franchise focused on restaurants, is announcing the formation of its Franchise Advisory Board. This group of world-class business leaders bring extensive franchise industry expertise. The goal of this board is to drive the brand’s continued growth in the industry and support its mission to Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. PERIOD.

“This new Advisory Board is going to play a pivotal role in taking We Sell Restaurants to the next level, as our company continues to grow and meet the demand of this niche field,” said Robin Gagnon, CEO & Co-Founder of We Sell Restaurants. “It is important as a brand that we do not get complacent in our success and strive to improve and advance for the benefit of our franchisees, restaurant owners, and aspiring entrepreneurs.”

Members of We Sell Restaurants Advisory Board:

David Humphrey: Vice-Chair and former CEO of Ignite Fitness Holdings. Humphrey has an exceptional record of strengthening businesses, creating new ventures, building brands, and leading sustained and profitable growth. “Every franchisee in any industry needs options for exiting profitably when the time is right. I believe every franchisor, regardless of size or strength, needs a trusted partner to use for an exit strategy,” said Humphrey. “We Sell Restaurants is a tremendously successful business model that has the potential to extend into other categories, allowing Robin and Eric Gagon to help a much broader range of clients.”

Vice-Chair and former CEO of Ignite Fitness Holdings. Humphrey has an exceptional record of strengthening businesses, creating new ventures, building brands, and leading sustained and profitable growth. Greg Cory: Managing Director of CTO Nation, Chief Product Officer at QModo AL, Inc., and Chief Technology Officer with the International Franchise Association. With his expertise in franchising and business operations, Cory has a history of streamlining technology operations for countless brands and previously spearheaded updates for the We Sell Restaurants website. “Based on the unit economics We Sell Restaurants is demonstrating, the potential for the business model is massive,” said Cory. “Technology will be a key player for future expansion, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to help Robin and Eric reach their goals for the brand.”

Managing Director of CTO Nation, Chief Product Officer at QModo AL, Inc., and Chief Technology Officer with the International Franchise Association. With his expertise in franchising and business operations, Cory has a history of streamlining technology operations for countless brands and previously spearheaded updates for the We Sell Restaurants website. Josh Wall: Chief Operating Officer of Unleashed Brands. Wall is an accomplished brand leader with a proven track record of driving shareholder value through strategic acquisitions, innovative market development strategies, and dynamic team growth. “The Gagnons have created an industry leading process for helping restaurant owners sell their businesses with dignity while maximizing value. They are well respected leaders and friends who have a great vision for the future,” said Wall. “I am excited to add some value to their enterprise.”

Chief Operating Officer of Unleashed Brands. Wall is an accomplished brand leader with a proven track record of driving shareholder value through strategic acquisitions, innovative market development strategies, and dynamic team growth.

Prestigious organizations are taking note of We Sell Restaurants level of excellence. In 2025, We Sell Restaurants has been recognized by Franchise Business Review with the Top Franchisee Satisfaction Award and the Most Innovative Franchises Award. In 2024, the brand was recognized with the Most Profitable Franchises, Top Low-Cost Franchises, and Top Franchise Culture awards. In addition, We Sell Restaurants was named to INC5000’s list of fastest growing privately held companies for the third year in a row and Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for the second time.

Driving the brand’s growth and strong performance has been the increased demand for expertise in this niche market. There are nearly one million restaurants in America, and 20% are for sale at any given time. Restaurants make up more than 28% of all franchise locations, with the total number of independent and franchised restaurant units surpassing 750,000 nationwide.

According to We Sell Restaurants 2023 FDD Item 19, franchisees earned $273,251 in gross commission income, and more than 40% of all franchisees brokered more than one-million-dollars in sales.*