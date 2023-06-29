We Sell Restaurants Opens Franchise in Tallahassee, Florida

We Sell Restaurants, the nation's leading and only business broker franchise focused on restaurants, opened a franchise in Tallahassee, FL this past May with the help of local entrepreneurs, Chris, Alicia, Michael and Lisa Holmes. This entrepreneurial family signed another franchise agreement to open another We Sell Restaurants location in Albany, GA within the next few months.

The Holmes’ are lifelong Tallahassee residents, with Chris working in the restaurant industry as a multi-unit franchisee, regional master franchisor and area representative for Firehouse Subs. His wife, Lisa, had spent 12 years working for a law firm before switching over to help the family with running their Firehouse Subs locations along with their son, Michael, who was the general manager of their first franchise. Michael and his wife, Alicia jumped into franchising on their own after graduating college with several Uncle Maddio’s Pizza locations in the southeast.

“We, as a family, all saw the potential to make a real impact on the restaurant industry and thought it was a natural next step in our careers,” says Chris Holmes, co-owner of We Sell Restaurants in Tallahassee and Albany. “As long-time veterans in the restaurant industry, we know what it takes to succeed and fail, and being able to help new entrepreneurs get their feet off the ground allows us to use our library of knowledge to set them up to reach their goals.”

We Sell Restaurants was founded by Robin and Eric Gagnon, who together have decades of experience selling restaurants. With deep financial, branding and marketing experience in restaurants, across small and big businesses, We Sell Restaurants leadership took the fragmented brokerage market and built a specialized practice for selling only restaurants with a systemic approach never before seen in the industry. Today, We Sell Restaurants is a vibrant and innovative company that operates in 45 states nationwide and delivers on the founder's vision to Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. PERIOD.

We Sell Restaurants and its franchise partners have sold hundreds of restaurants across the country ranging from a single unit for an owner-operator to a ten-store chain of franchise restaurants for sale. The company maintains a listing inventory of more than $220 million online at their powerhouse restaurant for sale marketplace, including independent and restaurant franchises for sale.

We Sell Restaurants’ franchise partners are Certified Restaurant Brokers, who help advise in how to buy a restaurant, the steps in buying a business, financing a business, and even the valuation of a restaurant for sale. They can also serve as an independent consultant, providing unique value in negotiation or assisting in site locations and leasing, and have access to lending resources and prequalify its listings so financing a restaurant is never a problem.

“We continue to attract entrepreneurs, like the Holmes, who are passionate by the idea of helping others realize the American Dream of restaurant ownership, who love people, want to support their communities and create a great lifestyle for themselves and their families,” says Robin Gagnon, CEO & Co-Founder of We Sell Restaurants. ““We look forward to seeing them experience success with the brand by providing this great service in the Tallahassee and Albany communities.”

New franchise partners work directly with We Sell Restaurants leadership over a 30-day onboarding and training process, including a practicum and webinar series on its developed, proprietary software tool and the nation’s most advanced web platform for business brokerage. Additional support includes access to propriety technology, traditional and digital marketing initiatives, and ongoing training with Mastermind sessions for brainstorming, education, peer accountability and support to sharpen business and personal skills and help achieve success.

Franchise partner training also includes the Certified Restaurant Broker program. After completing this program, franchise partners become Certified Restaurant Brokers, a respected credential in the industry for expert understanding in the practice of business brokerage for restaurants. We Sell Restaurants is currently seeking single and multi-unit operator franchise partners to join the brand and its planned expansion to reach 90 franchise partners and 107 territories by 2030.