We Sell Restaurants Opens New Territory in Miami

We Sell Restaurants, the nation’s only business brokerage franchise specializing in restaurants, announced its newest territory in Miami, FL. We Sell Restaurants Miami South formally opens for business on July 14.

The new franchise will be owned by Miami-Dade County resident Tarun Gajwani. Gajwani brings five years of residential real estate experience to the business. Prior to joining We Sell Restaurants, he also owned an e-commerce business for eight years.

“I believe my entrepreneurial mindset will give me an edge as I connect with other professionals who are interested in buying or selling a restaurant,” says We Sell Restaurants franchisee Tarun Gajwani. “Helping someone create or build a business concept will be a very rewarding experience.”

We Sell Restaurants has experienced record growth in the past several years. A committed focus on franchise resales along with independent restaurant sales across 45 states is attracting experienced single and multi-unit restaurant operators as well as those outside the industry to join the growing brand. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join the brand’s rapid expansion.

“Tarun shares our passion for business growth and development in south Miami,” says We Sell Restaurants CEO Robin Gagnon. “He grew up in the city, so he understands how to connect with professionals who are eager to join this fast-paced, fulfilling industry.”

We Sell Restaurants credits its growing success to a strong alignment with the franchise industry and the proprietary software it provides its brokers. Franchisees of the We Sell Restaurants system strongly outperform their peers in the industry. The financial performance of their franchises in their Item 19 disclosure demonstrate strong earnings.

For two decades, We Sell Restaurants has been the most innovative, technologically advanced and successful restaurant brokerage brand in the nation where they adhere to a mission to “Sell More Restaurants than anyone else – period.”

“Robin and Eric Gagnon inspired me with their enthusiasm and knowledge of the restaurant industry,” says Gajwani. “We Sell Restaurants is very niche in the business brokerage field, so I look forward to learning as much as possible and helping others realize their dream of restaurant ownership.”