We Sell Restaurants Opens in Phoenix, Arizona

We Sell Restaurants, the country’s largest broker specializing in the sale of restaurants, announced its newest territory in Phoenix, Arizona. We Sell Restaurants formally opened for business on July 11.

The new franchise will be owned by Mike Smith, who brings nearly 25 years of restaurant expertise to We Sell Restaurants. The Arizona State graduate has worked in every aspect of the restaurant business, from starting as a bus boy to later a becoming a general manager. Currently the owner of The Local Chandler sports bar, Smith is proficient in marketing, management and the day-to-day operations associated with running a successful restaurant.

“I wanted to do something different,” said Smith. “I wanted to learn another aspect of the business and I went with the best company out there, which is We Sell Restaurants. I believe the relationships I have built with people throughout the restaurant industry both in Phoenix and across the state will be a tremendous benefit to our business.”

We Sell Restaurants has experienced record growth in the past several years. A committed focus on franchise resales along with independent restaurant sales across 45 states is attracting experienced single and multi-unit restaurant operators as well as those outside the industry to join the growing brand.

“Mike exemplifies what we’re looking for in a franchisee,” says We Sell Restaurants CEO Robin Gagnon. “He is passionate about the restaurant industry and his years of customer service and his dedication to his craft will be a valuable asset as we expand to the Phoenix market.”

We Sell Restaurants credits its growing success to a strong alignment with the franchise industry and the proprietary software it provides its brokers. Franchisees of the We Sell Restaurants system strongly outperform their peers in the industry.

For two decades, We Sell Restaurants has been the most innovative, technologically advanced and successful restaurant brokerage brand in the nation where they adhere to a mission to “Sell More Restaurants than anyone else – period.”

“To be successful you have to have great customer service,” says Smith. “That goes with being thorough and communicating. I look forward to working directly with others in this area and find the perfect solution for them as they buy or sell a restaurant.”

The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join the brand’s rapid expansion