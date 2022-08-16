We Sell Restaurants Recognized as One of the U.S.'s Fastest-Growing Companies

Today, Inc. revealed that We Sell Restaurants is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

We Sell Restaurants, the nation’s only business brokerage franchise specializing in restaurants, credits its growing success to a strong alignment with the franchise industry and the proprietary software it provides its brokers.

“It is a tremendous honor to rank in the annual Inc. 5000 list because it recognizes how quickly We Sell Restaurants is expanding its footprint across the nation,” says We Sell Restaurants’ CEO Robin Gagnon. “As the only restaurant brokerage franchise in the country, we are committed to providing top-tier services to professionals who are interested in buying or selling a restaurant.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

We Sell Restaurants has experienced record growth in the past several years. A committed focus on franchise resales along with independent restaurant sales across 45 states is attracting experienced single and multi-unit restaurant operators as well as those outside the industry to join the growing brand. For two decades, the franchise has been the most innovative, technologically advanced, and successful restaurant brokerage brand in the nation where they adhere to a mission to “Sell More Restaurants than anyone else –period.”

“When I’m asked about the future of our franchise, I always respond with ‘the sky’s the limit,’” says Gagnon. “I am extremely passionate about growing our brand while maintaining our reputation as the best business broker franchise specializing in restaurant sales.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.