The Wee Chippy Signs 30-Unit Deal

The Wee Chippy Franchise System has signed its first 30-unit development deal with The Tastebuds Groups, LLC, a Texas-based company, to open the brand’s fish & chips locations across Texas, Florida, Colorado, and Tennessee.

The Wee Chippy, a popular California-based fish & chip restaurant that the Franchise Journal named one of the biggest emerging franchises of 2023, began in a 150 sq. ft. space in iconic Venice Beach. This “little shop that could” is thinking big with this first franchise development deal.

The Wee Chippy was founded by Scottish native Joe Gorrie, who brought some of his beloved traditional food to the United States.

“I was thrilled to bring a little bit of my culture to America, and now it’s even more exciting to see more chippies open in different states across the country,” Joe explains. “We’re confident that The Tastebuds Group will do an exceptional job bringing The Wee Chippy’s delicious food, outstanding service, and amazing experiences to these 30 new locations and we wish them nothing but the best.”

“The Wee Chippy offers something new in the [quick-service] market. What makes it stand out is that we’ve taken the classic fish & chips dish and adapted it so that everyone can enjoy this universally loved meal. In addition to the standard fare, we’ve made delicious versions available for vegans and gluten intolerant guests to enjoy, as well,” Joe adds.

The Wee Chippy also has their own line of gourmet flavored salts that take the chips to another level. Flavors include applewood smoked, black truffle, rosemary, and jalapeño, just to name a few.

The brand prides itself on sustainability and responsible business practices. The kitchen runs on zero-to-little food waste and even recycles the cooking oil to bio-fuel companies. Additionally, they’re proud to use all recyclable products in their kitchen and dining rooms. They have a smart, proven business model that can be easily replicated in other locations of all sizes.

“The most important element to building any successful brand is working with a strong team, and I’ve been very lucky that way,” Joe continues. “Working with my director of sales Rick Morgin, my culinary director Doug Farr, and my staff at the original Venice location, has been amazing. We all work together, provide exceptional service, and have the same vision of preparing delicious, high-quality food and upholding the highest standards in every aspect of our industry. That’s the beauty of a franchise, we take out a lot of the guesswork, which only increases your level of success.”

This 30-unit development deal puts The Wee Chippy out front to be one of the most exciting franchising brands in the business.