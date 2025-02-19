Welbilt, an Ali Group company and global leader in foodservice equipment solutions, today announced the construction of its new Welbilt Experience Center in Coppell, Texas. Slated for completion in the second half of 2025, this world-class destination will redefine customer engagement by providing an interactive, hands-on environment for operators, dealers, distributors, manufacturers’ representatives, consultants and end users. As the industry’s leading provider of comprehensive turnkey solutions, the Center will serve as a hub for innovation, showcasing cutting-edge kitchen technology, smart automation and sustainable foodservice solutions.

Strategically located just minutes from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the Coppell site will serve Welbilt’s customers and channel partners from around the world. With its proximity to the region’s robust infrastructure, the new Center will enhance Welbilt’s ability to deliver innovative, best-in-class solutions and strengthen its competitive edge on a global scale.

The Welbilt Experience Center will also feature an immersive space which will allow customers and channel partners to experience Welbilt’s full range of products in action, operating in settings that closely replicate real-world foodservice environments. The Center will showcase advanced technologies, including fully connected, smart kitchen ecosystems; industry-leading automation; and energy-efficient solutions that address the evolving needs of foodservice operators worldwide.

In addition to product showcases, the new Center will feature a world-class training facility, home to Welbilt University, along with dedicated brand support areas and warehousing space, totaling more than 130,000 square feet. A key feature of the Center will be its commitment to sustainability, with designs aimed at reducing environmental impact and improving energy efficiency—offering customers innovative ways to future-proof their operations responsibly. Welbilt’s unmatched commitment to technology, efficiency and customer success will set a new standard for engagement, education and customer support in the foodservice industry.

Welbilt’s Experience Center is more than a product showcase; it’s a collaborative space where customers can “learn by doing.” Visitors will have the opportunity to test equipment in fully operational settings, gain insights from Welbilt’s expert teams, and discover how turnkey solutions can help them overcome industry challenges such as rising labor costs, space limitations and sustainability demands.

“This project represents a transformative step in how we engage with our customers and partners,” said Filippo Berti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Ali Group, parent company to Welbilt. “By offering an immersive, hands-on experience, we’re reinforcing our commitment to delivering the industry’s most comprehensive solutions, securing our position as the global leader in foodservice equipment and innovation, and showcasing our unique ability to provide turnkey solutions worldwide.

“We are thrilled to see the progress on this groundbreaking project,” continued Berti. “This investment reflects our unwavering dedication to supporting our customers, equipping them with the tools to succeed, and driving innovation that shapes the future of the foodservice industry.”

Construction of the Welbilt Experience Center is progressing on schedule. Further updates on the project will be shared as development continues, marking a significant milestone in Welbilt’s ongoing mission to lead the foodservice industry through innovation, efficiency and customer-centric solutions.