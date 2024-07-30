Welbilt, the leader in the commercial foodservice equipment industry and an Ali Group Company, announced that Chris Salatino has been appointed as the new President of Belshaw, effective immediately. He will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Belshaw Adamatic Bakery Group, which includes the Belshaw and Adamatic brands. Salatino steps into this role following the recent departure of Stan Dettloff, who has left the company to pursue new opportunities.

Chris Salatino is a well-respected figure within Ali Group and Welbilt, having begun his foodservice career in 1996 as a Product Engineer for Scotsman Ice Systems. His extensive experience includes roles as Equipment Engineering Manager for PepsiCo from 2000 to 2004 and for McDonald’s Corporation from 2004 to 2007. Salatino then held various leadership positions at Sears Holdings Corporation. In 2013, he rejoined Scotsman as Vice President of Engineering, where he led the engineering team to new heights with innovative products and technologies, helping to maintain Scotsman’s status as the world’s leading ice machine manufacturer.

“With Chris’ experience and leadership, I am confident that Belshaw will achieve new heights of success and continue to lead in the industry, just as it has done for the past 100 years,” said Filippo Berti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Ali Group.

“I extend my gratitude to Stan Dettloff for his contributions during his tenure as President, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” Berti said.