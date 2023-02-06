    Wendy Announces Several Deals for Month of February

    Industry News | February 6, 2023
    Wendy's French Toast Sticks.
    Wendy's
    Customers can get discounted French Toast Sticks through the app.

    Wendy's announced a new round of deals for the month of February. 

    Starting (2/6), pick your perfect pairing and get two craveable menu items for just $6—Dave’s Single, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, 10-piece nuggets, or a Medium Strawberry Lemonade

    Wendy’s  Hot Breakfast Month

    • Simply apply the below offers to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant (or in the drive-thru) to enjoy these deals:
      • Wednesday, 2/1 – Sunday, 2/12: $2 off ANY Breakfast Combo: From the 6-piece Homestyle French Toast Sticks Combo to the Breakfast Baconator Combo
      • Monday, 2/13 – Sunday, 2/19: Free Small Seasoned Potatoes with any purchase
      • Monday, 2/20 – Sunday, 2/26: BOGO Croissant or Biscuit Sandwich
      • Monday, 2/27 – Monday, 3/6:  Free Small Seasoned Potatoes with any purchase 

     

    From the Big Game to the Great American Race:

    • $4 off of $20 in-app Delivery on Sunday (and all month long) 
    • Extra Point:
      • Monday, 2/13 – Thursday, 2/16
        • For DashPass Members: Enjoy $5 off orders of $20 or more with the purchase of Coke Zero
        • For Non-DashPass Members: Enjoy $3 off orders of $20 or more with the purchase of Coke Zero
    • Fuel Up for the Daytona 500:
      • Friday, 2/17 – Monday, 2/20: With the Great American Race on Sunday 2/19, we have deals to get you Wendy’s delivered fast. 
        • For DashPass Members: Enjoy a free Baconator when you order $20 or more on DoorDash
        • For Non-DashPass Members: Enjoy $5 off when you order a Baconator and spend $15 or more on DoorDash

     

    Fall in Love with Even More Offers:

    • Frosty Key Tag Extension: Frosty Key Tags are still available for purchase until 2/14.
    • 50% off Kids’ Meal with Purchase: From Monday, 2/13 to Sunday, 3/5, enjoy 50% off a Wendy’s Kids’ Meal with any purchase. 
    • Valentine’s Day Deal: From Monday, 2/13 – Sunday, 2/19, enjoy a free Any Size Fry with any mobile order purchase. 
    • It’s a Wendy’s Weekend:
      • Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with Purchase via Mobile Order: From Friday, 2/10 – Sunday, 2/12, enjoy a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any mobile order purchase.
