Wendy Announces Several Deals for Month of February

Wendy's announced a new round of deals for the month of February.

Starting (2/6), pick your perfect pairing and get two craveable menu items for just $6—Dave’s Single, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, 10-piece nuggets, or a Medium Strawberry Lemonade

Wendy’s Hot Breakfast Month

Simply apply the below offers to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant (or in the drive-thru) to enjoy these deals : Wednesday, 2/1 – Sunday, 2/12 : $2 off ANY Breakfast Combo: From the 6-piece Homestyle French Toast Sticks Combo to the Breakfast Baconator Combo Monday, 2/13 – Sunday, 2/19 : Free Small Seasoned Potatoes with any purchase Monday, 2/20 – Sunday, 2/26 : BOGO Croissant or Biscuit Sandwich Monday, 2/27 – Monday, 3/6 : Free Small Seasoned Potatoes with any purchase



From the Big Game to the Great American Race:

$4 off of $20 in-app Delivery on Sunday (and all month long)

Extra Point: Monday, 2/13 – Thursday, 2/16 : For DashPass Members: Enjoy $5 off orders of $20 or more with the purchase of Coke Zero For Non-DashPass Members: Enjoy $3 off orders of $20 or more with the purchase of Coke Zero

Fuel Up for the Daytona 500: Friday, 2/17 – Monday, 2/20 : With the Great American Race on Sunday 2/19, we have deals to get you Wendy’s delivered fast. For DashPass Members: Enjoy a free Baconator when you order $20 or more on DoorDash For Non-DashPass Members: Enjoy $5 off when you order a Baconator and spend $15 or more on DoorDash



Fall in Love with Even More Offers: