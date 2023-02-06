Wendy Announces Several Deals for Month of February

Wendy's announced a new round of deals for the month of February.
Starting (2/6), pick your perfect pairing and get two craveable menu items for just $6—Dave’s Single, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, 10-piece nuggets, or a Medium Strawberry Lemonade
Wendy’s Hot Breakfast Month
- Simply apply the below offers to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant (or in the drive-thru) to enjoy these deals:
- Wednesday, 2/1 – Sunday, 2/12: $2 off ANY Breakfast Combo: From the 6-piece Homestyle French Toast Sticks Combo to the Breakfast Baconator Combo
- Monday, 2/13 – Sunday, 2/19: Free Small Seasoned Potatoes with any purchase
- Monday, 2/20 – Sunday, 2/26: BOGO Croissant or Biscuit Sandwich
- Monday, 2/27 – Monday, 3/6: Free Small Seasoned Potatoes with any purchase
From the Big Game to the Great American Race:
- $4 off of $20 in-app Delivery on Sunday (and all month long)
- Extra Point:
- Monday, 2/13 – Thursday, 2/16:
- For DashPass Members: Enjoy $5 off orders of $20 or more with the purchase of Coke Zero
- For Non-DashPass Members: Enjoy $3 off orders of $20 or more with the purchase of Coke Zero
- Fuel Up for the Daytona 500:
- Friday, 2/17 – Monday, 2/20: With the Great American Race on Sunday 2/19, we have deals to get you Wendy’s delivered fast.
- For DashPass Members: Enjoy a free Baconator when you order $20 or more on DoorDash
- For Non-DashPass Members: Enjoy $5 off when you order a Baconator and spend $15 or more on DoorDash
Fall in Love with Even More Offers:
- Frosty Key Tag Extension: Frosty Key Tags are still available for purchase until 2/14.
- 50% off Kids’ Meal with Purchase: From Monday, 2/13 to Sunday, 3/5, enjoy 50% off a Wendy’s Kids’ Meal with any purchase.
- Valentine’s Day Deal: From Monday, 2/13 – Sunday, 2/19, enjoy a free Any Size Fry with any mobile order purchase.
- It’s a Wendy’s Weekend:
- Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with Purchase via Mobile Order: From Friday, 2/10 – Sunday, 2/12, enjoy a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any mobile order purchase.
