Wendy's $3 Breakfast Deal is back. That's right, you can get a Wendy's Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant and a small order of crispy Seasoned Potatoes for just $3. We're talking fresh-cracked eggs, creamy Swiss cheese sauce and crispy bacon or savory sausage on a flaky croissant bun – combined with our signature seasoned potatoes for just $3!

WHERE & WHEN:

Rise and dine by heading to participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours from Monday, March 27 through Sunday, June 4.

HOW:

Wendy's breakfast fans can order online, via the Wendy's mobile app or head to their nearest Wendy's restaurant.