Wendy's $3 Breakfast Deal is back. That's right, you can get a Wendy's Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant and a small order of crispy Seasoned Potatoes for just $3. We're talking fresh-cracked eggs, creamy Swiss cheese sauce and crispy bacon or savory sausage on a flaky croissant bun – combined with our signature seasoned potatoes for just $3!
WHERE & WHEN:
Rise and dine by heading to participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours from Monday, March 27 through Sunday, June 4.
HOW:
Wendy's breakfast fans can order online, via the Wendy's mobile app or head to their nearest Wendy's restaurant.
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.