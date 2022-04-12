Wendy's $5 Biggie Bag Now Comes with Choice of Sandwich

Wendy's $5 Biggie Bag now comes with the choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Double Stack, or classic Crispy Chicken BLT. That’s three sandwiches featuring fresh, never frozen beef, Applewood smoked bacon or all-white meat chicken. Get your choice of sandwich, 4-piece chicken nuggets (Spicy or Crispy), small fries and a small soft drink all for $5.

As an added bonus, from April 12 to April 24, get 3x Bonus Rewards points on all Wendy's Biggie Bag purchases.