Wendy's $5 Biggie Bag Now Comes with Choice of Sandwich

Wendy's $5 Biggie Bag now comes with the choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Double Stack, or classic Crispy Chicken BLT. That’s three sandwiches featuring fresh, never frozen beef, Applewood smoked bacon or all-white meat chicken. Get your choice of sandwich, 4-piece chicken nuggets (Spicy or Crispy), small fries and a small soft drink all for $5.
As an added bonus, from April 12 to April 24, get 3x Bonus Rewards points on all Wendy's Biggie Bag purchases.
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.