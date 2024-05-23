The Wendy’s Company announced progress to accelerate growth across Quebec, expecting to double its restaurant footprint in 2024. Further, Wendy’s is on pace with commitments to reach the Company’s goal of more than 50 restaurants serving Wendy’s favourites to fans across Quebec by 2030, with four new franchisees and two existing franchisees slated to open new restaurants over the next several years.

“The commitment to grow from all franchisees operating in Quebec allows Wendy’s to bring high quality food and career opportunities to even more communities across the province,” says Dana Calvert, Vice President and Chief Development Officer, International for The Wendy’s Company. “This is an important milestone as we expand the brand’s footprint in Quebec and continue to pave a path for entrepreneurs to grow with Wendy’s.”

Many Québécois haven’t yet tried Wendy’s classics including the signature Frosty, iconic hamburgers made with fresh, never frozen Canadian beef and greenhouse-grown produce, or the best quality breakfast in the game. With only 15 restaurants currently operating in the province, Wendy’s has committed to growing its footprint through relationships with new and existing franchisees to reach even more customers.

“We know Canadian consumers are craving Wendy’s great-tasting, high quality food, and we see so much opportunity for the brand in Quebec,” says John Ribson, President of Quick Serve Restaurants. “Even as a 30-year veteran of the Wendy’s System, the Company continues to provide unmatched support as we enter a new province. I’m confident in the success of this market and ready to break ground on our 19 restaurants over the next few years.”

All franchisees operating in Quebec have committed to opening new restaurants by 2025, with 12 locations planned to open over the next 18 months. In 2024, Wendy’s franchisees have already opened two restaurants in Sherbrooke and Papineauville, with the newest Wendy’s opening in Thetford Mines at the end of May. All new restaurants feature Wendy’s design standard, Global Next Gen, which features an updated modern design and an optimized layout and technology built for the digital age. The global restaurant design standard was created to deliver convenience, speed, and accuracy, benefiting franchisees, restaurant crew members and customers.

Today, Wendy’s has a global geographic footprint of more than 7,000 restaurants in 33 countries and territories across the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Caribbean, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.