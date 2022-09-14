Wendy's Adds Blazin' Baconator to Canadian Menus for Limited Time

Wendy's announces its Baconic Fall Lineup with addition of the new Blazin' Baconator, available now for a limited time in Canadian restaurants. With the new Baconic Fall Lineup fans will have the opportunity to bite into their favourite sandwich at any time of the day – a Breakfast Baconator to get the morning started, a classic Baconator to satisfy lunchtime cravings or the new Blazin' Baconator when in the mood to spice things up.

"The Blazin' Baconator turns up the heat a notch and brings a spicy kick to the Baconator, allowing customers to get the same, original flavours they know and crave but with added spice," says Hayley Kianoff, Manager, International Culinary Innovation, The Wendy's Company. "The Blazin' Baconator features a half-pound of fresh Canadian beef, melted cheddar cheese with a jalapeño kick, six strips of mouth-watering spicy caramelized Applewood smoked bacon and sweet-heat-seasoned mayo, served on a premium bun – you'll be craving sweet heat all day long."

Wendy's makes it easy for fans to order freshly prepared, craveable food via Wendy's mobile app, available for download in the App Store and on Google Play. To try the new Blazin' Baconator, you can place an order through the Wendy's mobile app, order in-restaurant at your closest Wendy's, or get it delivered using providers such as SkipTheDishes and UberEats.