Wendy's and Flynn Restaurant Group Ink Deal to Grow in Australia

The Wendy's Company has signed a new master franchise agreement with Flynn Restaurant Group to develop 200 Wendy's restaurants in Australia through 2034.

Flynn Restaurant Group is the largest restaurant franchise operator in the world and will serve as the exclusive master franchisee in Australia.

The news comes following the announcement earlier this year that the iconic American hamburger brand marked its intention to enter the Australian market. Wendy's sees Australia as a high priority, strategic growth market and the collaboration with Flynn Restaurant Group showcases Wendy's ambition to expand its international footprint using its franchising model.

Following the positive reaction from Sydneysiders to a one-day Wendy's pop-up event in 2021, and the overwhelming interest following its intention to launch Down Under, it is clear fans are ready for Wendy's to arrive in Australia.

Abigail Pringle, President, International and Chief Development Officer of The Wendy's Company, says, "Australia is a strategic market for long-term growth for Wendy's. Flynn Restaurant Group has incredible experience in the restaurant space, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with them. They have a strong leadership team, great culture, vast industry knowledge, success with our brand in the U.S., and we are confident that Flynn Restaurant Group is the right partner to unlock growth for Wendy's in Australia."

Ron Bellamy, Chief Operating Officer of Flynn Restaurant Group adds, "We couldn't be more excited about expanding our partnership with Wendy's. It is a tremendous brand with significant untapped potential outside of the U.S. and we think it is an especially great fit for Australia, given the savvy nature of the Australian consumer. We look forward to expanding the brand in the market and in the process re-defining what Australians should expect from [quick-service restaurants]."

The agreement between Wendy's and Flynn Restaurant Group will drive growth in Australia primarily after 2025, with the ambition to hit 200 restaurants across the country through 2034, through a combination of equity stores and sub-franchise partners.

In addition to Wendy's, Flynn's Restaurant Group operate restaurants for Applebee's, Taco Bell, Panera, Arby's and Pizza Hut throughout the US. Through their Wendy's franchise organization, Wend American, they currently operate nearly 200 Wendy's restaurants across five states.