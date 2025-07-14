Starting Monday, July 14 for a limited time*, Wendy’s is serving up $1 Breakfast Biscuit sandwiches that make it easier (and more delicious) than ever to crush those morning protein goals. The biscuit sandwiches in this deal deliver at least 16 grams of protein, up to 21 grams!

Wendy’s lineup of satisfying biscuit sandwiches for this deal includes:

Honey Buddy Chicken Biscuit (16g Protein): Crispy, all-white meat chicken topped with sweet honey butter, tucked into a warm, fluffy biscuit.

Crispy, all-white meat chicken topped with sweet honey butter, tucked into a warm, fluffy biscuit. Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit (21g Protein): Savory sausage, a fresh-cracked egg and melty cheese on a soft, buttermilk biscuit.

Savory sausage, a fresh-cracked egg and melty cheese on a soft, buttermilk biscuit. Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit (17g Protein): Applewood smoked bacon, a fresh-cracked egg and melty cheese, all on Wendy’s signature biscuit.

With a deal this good, fans can boost their morning with a buck biscuit to fuel a workout, busy workday or leverage the perfect excuse for a delicious detour.

*Limited time only during breakfast hours. U.S price and participation may vary. Limit five (5) qualifying items per transaction and per person per day. Not valid in a combo or on third-party delivery platforms. While supplies last.

