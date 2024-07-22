Monday mornings are the unhappiest time of the week, so Wendy’s is waking fans up with a breakfast deal to sweeten the A.M. Fans can score a Honey Buddy for just $1 with any purchase with the offer in the Wendy’s app during breakfast hours, every week through September 30 to beat Monday “Unhappy Hour.” What’s a Honey Buddy? Your new breakfast bestie, that’s who. Wendy’s is serving up a fresh name and deal for the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit – share the burden of Mondays with the fan-favorite breakfast sandwich.

The Honey Buddy starts with a perfectly fluffy buttermilk biscuit topped with breaded all-white meat chicken and a sweet and creamy maple honey butter. The beloved breakfast sandwich is a harmonious balance of savory and sweet in every bite.

WHERE & WHEN:

The offer is available exclusively in the Wendy’s app, and you can enjoy a $1 Honey Buddy with any purchase during breakfast hours every week from now through Monday, September 30.

HOW:

Fans can find the $1 Honey Buddy with purchase deal exclusively in the Wendy’s app through September 30, refreshing every week! Simply log into the Wendy’s app or create an online account at Wendys.com, and select the “$1 breakfast sandwich with any purchase” deal in the “offers” section and add a Honey Buddy and another item in your cart. That’s it! Customers can use the deal on a mobile order, or at any participating Wendy’s restaurant nationwide by scanning the in-app offer.

WHY:

“Mondays are hard, and Wendy’s Honey Buddy has been a fan-favorite on our craveable breakfast lineup since 2020,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “Now, fans don’t need to brave Monday morning alone, because Wendy’s Honey Buddy is available at an unbeatable value.”

As fans crave quality and value in the mornings, Wendy’s is dropping a $1 deal just in time to start your mornings at Wendy’s. See you in the A.M.!