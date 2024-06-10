This year tell Dad to take a break as grill master and treat him to a meal as hearty as he is with buy one, get one free Wendy’s Baconator offer in the Wendy’s app! Wendy’s is celebrating dads with BOGO Breakfast Baconator in the morning and Baconator cheeseburgers for lunch, late night and every meal in between beginning Friday, June 14 through Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16.

Treat yourself and the dad in your life to any of the delicious Baconator sandwiches in the family lineup – whether you’re craving a Breakfast Baconator, the OG Baconator, or maybe Dad’s more of a Son of a Baconator guy!

The original iconic Baconator features two fresh, never frozen beef patties with piping hot American cheese melting between them, paired with six delicious strips of Applewood smoked bacon, all stacked to perfection on a soft premium bun with ketchup and mayonnaise, and served up perfectly hot and juicy.