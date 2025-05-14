Wendy’s makes grabbing a delicious and filling breakfast even easier on National Biscuit Day (5/14) with an exclusive BOGO Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches offer in the Wendy’s mobile app*. The deal runs through May 18.

Enjoy a warm, buttery biscuit topped with a fresh cracked egg and stacked with bacon or sausage and melty cheese! Maybe you lean towards the sweeter side? Grab a Honey Buddy Chicken Biscuit to get a breakfast that perfectly combines sweet and savory with crispy chicken and maple honey butter.

*A la carte only. Valid only on Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit; Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit; and Honey Buddy Chicken Biscuit. Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy’s for a limited time. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy’s App. App download and account registration required. See offer in the Wendy’s App for further details.