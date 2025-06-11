This is NOT a dad joke – Wendy’s is serving up something grill-iant just in time for Father’s Day. For one day only, on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15, celebrate the dad in your life with a buy one, get one free premium sandwich, with the offer available exclusively through the Wendy’s app*.

Whether you’re looking to beef up Father’s Day with a Dave’s Single or Wendy’s iconic Baconator or bite into the ever-satisfying Classic or Spicy Chicken Sandwich, this offer is our way of saying “Thanks Dad!” – with a sandwich as top-tier as he is.

Share a premium sandwich experience with the one who’s always been a cut above. Skip the grill this Father’s Day, because no matter your preference, there’s nothing better than sharing one with Dad.