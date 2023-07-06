Wendy's Announces Deals for July

it’s hot deal summer at Wendy’s—both in-restaurant and via Wendy’s mobile app. National Fry Day: TGI-National French Fry Day(s): On National French Fry Day, Wendy’s is celebrating with free fries. That’s right, fry connoisseurs everywhere can get a free any size Fry with any in-app purchase from 7/13 through 7/16. Simply apply the offer to your mobile order or scan in-restaurant or at the drive-thru. This offer is redeemable one time only. (We didn’t forget about our breakfast fans – you can redeem for free seasoned potatoes (aka breakfast fries)

Bonus Fry (& Frosty) Deal-livery (7/13-7/16): Buy a Fry, Get a Frosty: What’s even sweeter than National Fry Day? National Ice Cream Day. Wendy’s is teaming up with Grubhub to offer customers a free small Frosty treat with the purchase of a small Fry from National Fry Day (7/13) through National Ice Cream Day (7/16)— available exclusively on Grubhub/Seamless.

Even More Sizzlin’ Hot Summer Deals: The below offers can be redeemed by visiting the “Offers” section in Reward Store on the app or the website. From there, simply apply the deal to your mobile/web order or use the offer in-restaurant by adding to your digital rewards card before scanning at the counter or drive-thru. 99¢ 4 PC Nuggets: Score 4pc Nuggets for only 99¢ with any purchase 7/3 through 7/12 and again 7/24 through 7/30. This offer refreshes daily. Free any size Fry with Baconator: Refreshing weekly from 7/17 through 7/30, enjoy a free any size Fry with any Baconator purchase when you order during late-night hours (10 p.m.– 4 a.m.). BOGO Croissant or Biscuit: Whether you’re craving a Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant or a Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit – buy any Croissant or Biscuit, get the second for free from 7/3 through 7/16. This offer refreshes weekly.

Summer Night In? We’ve Got Delicious Deal-ivery: Late Night Deal-ivery: For our delivery fans, starting today through Wednesday, July 12, DashPass members on DoorDash can enjoy $10 off an order of $20 or more on orders placed after 10 p.m. Rewarding the Best Fans in the Biz: Celebrating Three Years of Rewarding Fans (July 21): To show fans we don’t clown around when it comes to loyalty, and to celebrate the three year anniversary of Wendy’s Rewards program, Wendy’s is offering 3x Bonus Rewards points on Wendy’s Frosty Treats. Simply place an order for a Frosty through the app, and rack up triple points that you can redeem for free food.



