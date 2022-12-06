Wendy's Announces December Deals

Wendy's is coming into the holiday season with several December deals:
Delivery Deals (Even faster than Santa’s Reindeer...)
- On DoorDash:
- Free Frosty Friday! Every Friday from now until Friday, December 30, DashPass customers can score a free any size Frosty with any Wendy’s order $15 or more.
- On Grubhub:
- Tis’ the Season of Italian Mozzarella Sandwiches: Grubhub Plus diners can enjoy free Italian Mozzarella Sandwiches on orders of $12 or more from December 6 – 12.
- Gift of Garlic Fries: From December 6 – 12, celebrate the gift of free garlic fries on all Grubhub orders of $12 or more!
- On Uber Eats:
- BOGO Junior Bacon Cheeseburger: It’s the season of giving! Enjoy a Junior Bacon Cheeseburger, and receive another one for free when you place an order on Uber Eats from December 16 – 18.
- Expanding the #HolidaySzn with More Delicious Deals!
- National App Day (12/11):
- Wendy’s App = 2x Points: This National App Day (12/11), celebrate the goodness of the Wendy’s app with 2x rewards points on Everything!
- National Bacon Day (12/30-12/31):
- Free Bacon Bonanza: Because Wendy’s does Bacon the best – why celebrate only one day?! Enjoy a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with mobile order purchase on 12/30 and a free Breakfast Baconator with any mobile order purchase on 12/31 -- talk about a great way to kick off the new year!
- National App Day (12/11):
- Score double the Points on New Menu Items!
- Earn 2x Rewards Points on all orders of Italian Mozzarella Sandwiches from December 5 – 18.
- Bonus Deals that Sleigh
- Frosty Key Tags are back: Frosty Key Tags are back by purchasing a Frosty Key Tag for just $2, fans will receive one free Jr. Frosty, including the new, limited-time Peppermint Frosty, with any purchase every. single. day. in 2023.
- Free Chili: Warm up this winter and enjoy a free small chili with any in-app purchase. This offer refreshes weekly
- BOGO for $1: Wendy’s is offering BOGO $1 Spicy or Classic Chicken Sandwiches via an in-app offer that refreshes weekly. Get exactly what you’re craving this holiday season and beyond!
- $4 off in-app Delivery: Busy wrapping holiday gifts? Enjoy $4 off of any in-app delivery order of $20 or more!
