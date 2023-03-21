Wendy's Announces Delivery Deals with Grubhub and DoorDash

Now that March Madness has officially tipped off, Wendy’s – Official Hamburger of March Madness and Official Breakfast of March Madness – is making sure you still don’t have to leave your couch on the way to the championship. With another round of delivery deals ready to take center court, here are the delivery savings lay-ups hitting the court this week:
Grubhub:
Play Running Monday, March 20 – Sunday, March 26
- GrubHub+ Members: Free Dave's Double with purchase of $20 or more
- Non-GrubHub+ Members: Free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with purchase of $20 or more
DoorDash:
Play Running Thursday, March 23
- DashPass Members: $5 off $20 with the purchase of Coke Zero Sugar
- Non-DashPass Members: $3 off $20 with the purchase of Coke Zero Sugar
