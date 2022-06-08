    Wendy's Announces Digital Promotions for June

    Industry News | June 8, 2022
    The chain is saving customers hundreds worth of dollars.

    Wendy's is serving up hundreds of dollars' worth of savings for customers in June. 

    Summer of Salads and Hot & Crispy Fries: 

    • Get Ready for the Ultimate Fry Pass: A free small fry with any salad purchase all month long via an in-app offer refreshing weekly. Starting June 6th, simply apply the mobile offer to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru. 
    • Eat at Home: From June 6th – June 12th, get $5 off your DoorDash order of $20+ with the purchase of a Wendy’s salad. No code needed, just add your favorite salad to your cart and checkout.

     

    BOGO for $1: Wendy’s is offering BOGO $1 Premium Sandwiches all month long via an in-app offer that refreshes weekly. 

    Rewarding New Wendy’s Rewards Members: Free 10-Piece Nuggets with any purchase via the app. 

     

    Other Summer Savings

    • Weekly Refreshes:
      • $2 off any breakfast combo available via an in-app offer
      • $2 off any premium lunch or dinner combo available via mobile order​​​​​​​

     

    • Daily Refreshes:
      • $3 off any order of $15 or more via in-app offer or mobile scan
      • $4 off in-app delivery order of $20 or more starting June 6th (for mobile orders only)
