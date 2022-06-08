Wendy's Announces Digital Promotions for June

Wendy's is serving up hundreds of dollars' worth of savings for customers in June.

Summer of Salads and Hot & Crispy Fries:

Get Ready for the Ultimate Fry Pass: A free small fry with any salad purchase all month long via an in-app offer refreshing weekly. Starting June 6th, simply apply the mobile offer to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru.

Eat at Home: From June 6th – June 12th, get $5 off your DoorDash order of $20+ with the purchase of a Wendy’s salad. No code needed, just add your favorite salad to your cart and checkout.

BOGO for $1: Wendy’s is offering BOGO $1 Premium Sandwiches all month long via an in-app offer that refreshes weekly.

Rewarding New Wendy’s Rewards Members: Free 10-Piece Nuggets with any purchase via the app.

Other Summer Savings

Weekly Refreshes: $2 off any breakfast combo available via an in-app offer $2 off any premium lunch or dinner combo available via mobile order ​​​​​​​

