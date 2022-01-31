Wendy's Announces List of In-App Deals for February

Wendy's is offering a long list of deals for customers in February. Celebrate the Big Game with Replay Worthy Deals Free Delivery Biggest Game on TV: Wendy’s knows there’s nothing worse than leaving your couch during the biggest game of the year, so we’re bringing the goods to your living room. From February 12 - February 13, enjoy a $0 Delivery Fee on all Wendy’s in-app orders.

Wendy’s knows there’s nothing worse than leaving your couch during the biggest game of the year, so we’re bringing the goods to your living room. From February 12 - February 13, enjoy a $0 Delivery Fee on all Wendy’s in-app orders. Delicious Delivery Extended Plays: Wendy’s has you covered all month-long... Win with Wendy’s: From February 14 through February 27, enjoy $5 off of any in-app delivery worth $10 or more. This offer is only redeemable once, so make sure you grab all of your fries & nuggs in one go. Grub on Grubhub: From February 10 until Valentine's Day, snag 25% off of any delivery worth $15 or more on Grubhub.

Wendy’s has you covered all month-long... Breakfast, Bevs and [Foot]ball: From now until February 20, with the purchase of any Wendy’s breakfast sandwich, you will receive a free drink of your choosing via the Wendy’s mobile app. We’re talking all the drinks...if it comes in Wendy’s cup, it’s free. From Frosty-ccinos to Dave’s Craft lemonades to soft drinks – it’s all free. Fall in Love with Fries... Fries >>> Guys: Now through February 27, score a free medium Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase any day...every week via the Wendy’s mobile app. This offer refreshes weekly, so plan on a weekly fry-date.

Now through February 27, score a free medium Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase any day...every week via the Wendy’s mobile app. This offer refreshes weekly, so plan on a weekly fry-date. Fry-Day Love: Wendy’s crushable Fry-day Freebie in-app offers include: Fry-day, 2/4 (via mobile order only): Free Classic Chicken Sandwich w/ medium fry purchase Fry-day, 2/11 : Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger w/ medium fry purchase Fry-day, 2/18: 150 Bonus Points w/ large fry purchase (Pro Tip: 150 points unlocks a free small frosty in Wendy’s Rewards store) Fry-day, 2/25 : Free 6 pc. Spicy or Crispy Nuggs w/ medium fry purchase

Wendy’s crushable Fry-day Freebie in-app offers include: Be Our Valentine? Sweet, Sweet Savings: This February, flowers and chocolate are out, and sweet, sweet savings are in: Craving a burger? Wendy’s premium hamburgers are BOGO for $1 throughout February, with the in-app offer refreshing weekly. Enjoy $2 off of any salad on the menu via an in-app offer through February. Happy Hour(s): During the first two weeks of February, enjoy $2 off of any in-app purchase worth more than $2 from 2 pm – 5 pm (offer refreshes weekly).

This February, flowers and chocolate are out, and sweet, sweet savings are in:

News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.