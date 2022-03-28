    Wendy's Announces Mobile App Deals for April

    Industry News | March 28, 2022
    Wendy's fry.
    Wendy's
    Customers can get free fries with a $10 minimum purchase.

    April is here, which means it’s time for Wendy’s to shower fans with delicious deals all month long. 

    Buck Biscuit is BACK… Starting April 1 through May 1 you can snag Wendy’s beloved breakfast  Sausage  or  Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit  for just $1 in-app or in-restaurant. 

    Burgers and BOGO for a Buck:  

    • $1 Dave’s Single: From now until April 10 you can enjoy $1 Dave’s Single via Wendy's app with mobile order. 
    • BOGO $1 Premium Sandwich: Every week in April, you can enjoy a BOGO premium sandwich for only $1 via a mobile offer. The offer refreshes weekly so mark your calendars for your BOGO $1 date.  

    o   Week of March 28 – Week of April 4: BOGO $1 Premium Chicken Sandwich  

    o   Week of April 11 – Week of April 25: BOGO $1 Premium Chicken Sandwich  or Burger  

     

    It’s Raining free Hot and Crispy Fries and Nuggs: 

    • Free 6 pc. Nuggs: From April 11 to April 30, you can receive a free order of 6pc classic or spicy nuggets when using in-app delivery. Just apply the mobile offer to your mobile in-app delivery order, and the nuggs are all yours.  
    • Free Hot & Crispy Large Fries All Month Long: You can score a free large hot & crispy fry when you spend a minimum of $10 via mobile offer. The offer refreshes weekly throughout the month – with a surprise daily refresh the week of April 11 – so there are 12 opportunities to get your hands on free fries. 
    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more