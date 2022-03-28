Wendy's Announces Mobile App Deals for April

April is here, which means it’s time for Wendy’s to shower fans with delicious deals all month long.

Buck Biscuit is BACK… Starting April 1 through May 1 you can snag Wendy’s beloved breakfast Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for just $1 in-app or in-restaurant.

Burgers and BOGO for a Buck:

$1 Dave’s Single: From now until April 10 you can enjoy $1 Dave’s Single via Wendy's app with mobile order.

From now until April 10 you can enjoy $1 Dave’s Single via Wendy's app with mobile order. BOGO $1 Premium Sandwich: Every week in April, you can enjoy a BOGO premium sandwich for only $1 via a mobile offer. The offer refreshes weekly so mark your calendars for your BOGO $1 date.

o Week of March 28 – Week of April 4: BOGO $1 Premium Chicken Sandwich

o Week of April 11 – Week of April 25: BOGO $1 Premium Chicken Sandwich or Burger

It’s Raining free Hot and Crispy Fries and Nuggs: