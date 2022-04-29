Wendy's Announces Mobile App Specials for May

May is National Hamburger Month, and Wendy’s is serving up juicy deals all month long. Fresh (Never Frozen) Hamburger Deals: Celebrate National Hamburger Month the Right Way...with Hamburgers: Wendy’s premium hamburgers are BOGO for $1 throughout May via an in-app offer refreshing weekly. Simply apply the mobile offer to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru. If chicken is more your thing, you can get premium chicken sandwiches BOGO for $1, or mix and match to enjoy the best of both premium sandwich worlds. NHB (National Hamburger Day: 5/28) = Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger: With any purchase when you order in the Wendy’s app from 5/23 – 6/5.

An Even Better Biggie: Biggie Bag [Biggie] Bonus: From 5/2 – 5/8, when you purchase a Biggie Bag, you get a bonus free small Hot & Crispy Fry via an in-app offer. The offer is redeemable once. Simply apply the mobile offer to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru.

Mother’s Day Deal: Wake Up to a Better Breakfast in Bed: This Mother’s Day, treat your mom to a better breakfast in bed with $2 off any breakfast combo. This offer refreshes weekly on the Wendy’s app.

Sip to Springtime & Family Support: Toast to Doing Good: In honor of National Foster Care Month, from May 1 – May 31 Wendy’s is offering a free any size beverage of your choice in partnership with Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (DTFA). Each time this in-app offer is redeemed in-restaurant, at the drive-thru, or via mobile order, Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper will donate to the DTFA, up to $500,000, supporting their mission to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America’s foster care systems. It’s that simple – 31 days and 31 free beverages.



News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.