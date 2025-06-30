Spud-tacular news, Potato Head fans! Wendy’s and Hasbro are dropping a Kids’ Meal toy collection in the U.S. and Canada featuring the iconic Potato Head toys you know and love. This limited-edition lineup includes six collectible sets with 12 unique Potato Head mini figures to collect!*

From Potato Head characters like Cowtater and Chef Spud, to Wendy’s exclusive Potato Head toys like Wendy and Frosty, every figure is designed with interchangeable pieces for mix-and-match play. Time to meet your best Spud Buds!

How can you start collecting the new Potato Head Kids’ Meal toys? Fans who purchase a Kids’ Meal at Wendy’s in the U.S. and Canada now through August will receive one of the six collectible Potato Head toy set with their meal. Each set contains two toys, and each visit is a new chance to add to your collection and unlock more mix-and-match combinations!

What’s in a Wendy’s Kids’ Meal? Every Wendy’s Kids’ Meal features a choice of 4-piece chicken nuggets or a hamburger or cheeseburger with Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or Apple Bites and a kid’s drink.

And for the grown-ups? We didn’t forget about you! With the purchase of a premium combo meal on the U.S. app or website, fans can receive a free Wendy’s Kids’ Meal with the digital offer.**



*Kids’ Meal toy may vary. While supplies last.

**Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy’s for a limited time. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy’s App. App download and account registration required. See offer in the Wendy’s App for further details.