Wendy's Announces Return of National Roast Day

Wendy's announced National Roast Day is back for the 5th year from April 12 – April 14, but it comes with a few spicy twists.
For the first time ever:
- Taking It to the ‘Tok: Wendy’s, the roast queen herself, will be serving the official roasts up via TikTok. That’s right. For the first time since 2018, Wendy’s will be taking her Roast Day talents to TikTok.
- How It Will Work:
- For brave fans and brands - simply head over to Tik Tok, make a video of yourself, and use hashtag National Roast Day. Then sit back and wait to see if you are one of the lucky (and brave!) ones selected for a response.
- How It Will Work:
- Giving Brand Voice a New Twist: For the first time in the history of the brand, fans will hear and see Wendy’s dishing out the roasts. A brand-new (vocal) animated version of the brand for fans.
- Pairing with a Hot Deal: To celebrate National Roast Day’s epic (and hot) return this year, Wendy’s is offering a one-time use digital deal where fans can score a free any size Hot & Crispy fry with purchase via the app the week of 4/10.
- 2022 Roast Day Spicy Results:
- The world’s biggest brands like Anheuser Busch, OREO and 7-Eleven participated in #NationalRoastDay
- Generated 30 million organic Twitter impressions and increased mentions of the brand by 1,224%
- Garnered more than 130 million earned impressions in a matter of hours
- Organically became a trending topic on Twitter within 60 minutes of the initial announcement tweet and peaked at the #5 Trending Topics on all of Twitter
