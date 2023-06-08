Wendy's Announces Several Promotional Deals for June

Wendy’s is coming in hot with deals for the month of June.

The below offers can be redeemed by visiting the “Offers” section in Reward Store on the app or the website. From there, simply apply the deal to your mobile/web order or use the offer in-restaurant by adding to your digital rewards card before scanning at the counter or drive-thru.

Wendy’s is offering sweet summer deals every week when you use the offers in the app or the website. Each deal can only be redeemed once.