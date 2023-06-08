Wendy's Announces Several Promotional Deals for June

Wendy’s is coming in hot with deals for the month of June.
The below offers can be redeemed by visiting the “Offers” section in Reward Store on the app or the website. From there, simply apply the deal to your mobile/web order or use the offer in-restaurant by adding to your digital rewards card before scanning at the counter or drive-thru.
Wendy’s is offering sweet summer deals every week when you use the offers in the app or the website. Each deal can only be redeemed once.
- June 5 – June 11: Free Any Size Fry with Any Purchase
- June 12 – June 18: Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with $5+ Purchase
- June 19 – June 25: Free 6-piece Nuggs with Any Purchase
- June 26 – End of Month: Free Any Size Fry with Any Purchase
- T-Pain & Wendy’s Want to Buy U a Frosty
- Buy U a Frosty: In celebration of FROS-T-PAIN'S latest remix, Buy U a Frosty, T-Pain and Wendy’s are buying you a Frosty...literally. Fans can enjoy free small Frosty treats with any purchase with the offer in the app or on the website from June 5 until the first day of summer, June 21 – refreshing weekly.
- Meal Deal in the AM
- $2 Off Breakfast Combo: From the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit to the Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant Combo, start your morning off right (after a late night) with $2 off any Breakfast Combo when you use the offer in the app or the website. This deal refreshes weekly all month long.
- Craving a Cozy Night In? Wendy’s Always Delivers:
- DoorDash DashPass Exclusive Deal: $10 off $20+ on Orders After 10PM
- From Thursday, June 22 to Wednesday, June 28, DashPass members can enjoy $10 off an order of $20 or more on orders placed after 10PM.
