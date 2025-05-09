In honor of National Foster Care Month, Wendy’s customers are invited to Make A Biggie Difference by just scanning a QR code for the more than 108,000 children in foster care who are waiting for a permanent home and loving family.

This May, customers can scan the QR code on select Wendy’s cups* to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s mission of increasing the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America’s foster care systems.

Simply sip, scan and support:

Sip : Order your favorite Coca-Cola or Dr Pepper beverage from Wendy’s.

: Order your favorite Coca-Cola or Dr Pepper beverage from Wendy’s. Scan : Find the QR code on your cold beverage cup and scan using a smartphone camera app.

: Find the QR code on your cold beverage cup and scan using a smartphone camera app. Support: Every scan unlocks a $5 donation from Wendy’s, up to $500,000**, to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Each scan will support youths like Kyleigh and Willie who found their forever homes with the support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Over the past three decades, the Foundation has found permanent families for more than 14,000 children, and Wendy’s and its customers have raised more than $343 million.

*At participating U.S. Wendy’s. Not applicable in Hawaii.

**For each QR code scan through 5/31/2025, Wendy’s will donate $5 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, up to a maximum of $500,000.00.