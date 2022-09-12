Wendy's Boo! Books Fundraiser Returns

WHAT:

Does the candy shortage have you spooked for trick-or-treating? Fear not – your favorite red head is here to save Halloween, or should we say, HalloWEENDY's? That's right, Wendy's Boo! Books are back just in time for #SpookySeason. For just $1, fans will be treated to five coupons for free Jr. Frosty treats—no tricks here.

But the sweetest treat is that proceeds from Wendy's Boo! Books support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption in finding forever families for children in foster care. For more than 15 years, Wendy's Boo! Books have supported the Foundation's work to find safe, loving and permanent homes for more than 12,000 children in foster care.

WHERE & WHEN:

Wendy's Boo! Books are available for purchase now through October 31, 2022, at participating Wendy's locations. Free Jr. Frosty coupons may be redeemed now until December 31, 2022.

WHY:

Purchasing Boo! Books for trick-or-treaters (or your personal sweets stash...) directly contributes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, making more family moments possible for children in foster care. Last year, Wendy's Boo! Books raised $5.8 million for the Foundation, and this year Wendy's is looking to exceed that goal.

HOW TO GET YOUR BOO! BOOKS:

Hop on your broom and visit your nearest Wendy's to pick up your Boo! Books for just $1 each. You can also order via the mobile app or through Wendy's self-order kiosks—just add your Boo! Books to your order from the "Give Something Back" category.

Over the past three decades, Wendy's has raised more than $250 million for the Foundation, helping to find permanent, loving families for more than 12,000 children in the United States and Canada. To learn more about Boo! Books and how Wendy's is working to make more family moments possible, visit Wendy's Boo! Books or www.davethomasfoundation.org.