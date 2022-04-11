Wendy's Breakfast Launching in Canada on May 2

Wendy's on Monday revealed that Canadians will wake up to a better breakfast experience starting Monday, May 2. Breakfast at Wendy's will be available nationwide, headlined by a signature coffee blend made specifically for Canadian customers that is served to order, and menu items that pay homage to Wendy's fan favorites such as the Breakfast Baconator and Frosty-ccino.

"We believe the breakfast category is ripe for disruption and we're here to offer a fresh, high-quality breakfast that customers deserve," says Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International, The Wendy's Company. "We've done the work. We've immersed ourselves in what Canadian customers want from their breakfast through extensive research and have worked closely with our franchisees to ensure their teams are set up to successfully deliver a breakfast worth waking up for."

Signature menu items

Breakfast Baconator: A grilled square sausage patty paired with two slices of cheese, six strips of crispy oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon that are freshly-cooked in every restaurant every day, a fresh-cracked Canadian grade A egg, all covered in a warm Swiss cheese hollandaise style sauce on a premium toasted bun. You won't be asking, "where's the bacon?" after tasting this breakfast sandwich.

Frosty-ccino: Wendy's Frosty-ccino combines cold brew coffee with your favorite legendary chocolate or vanilla Frosty flavor featuring Canadian dairy, served over ice. A perfect pick-me-up to start your morning.

Seasoned Potatoes: Every hero needs a sidekick, and so do morning breakfast sandwiches. Say goodbye to greasy hashbrowns with these half-moon seasoned potatoes featuring a blend of spices, served crispy and piping hot every morning.

Classics

Classic Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: Freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg, with your choice of a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon, and melted cheese on a freshly toasted and buttered breakfast roll. It's how mornings were meant to begin.

Biscuits

Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit: Freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit baked fresh in-restaurant with your choice of a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon and melted cheese. Meet your new morning go-to.

Sausage Biscuit: Grilled, square sausage patty on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit baked fresh in-restaurant. Simple breakfast perfection.

Croissants

Cutter croissants feature 120 flakey layers so good that Canadians will never flake on breakfast again.

Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant: Freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg with your choice of a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon covered in savory Swiss cheese sauce on a flaky croissant. There's a lot going on in this simple sandwich and it's all delicious.

For those looking for meatless options, any breakfast sandwich is also available with egg and cheese only.

For the first time ever, Wendy's created a signature medium-roast coffee blend uniquely crafted for Canadian customers. The Wendy's culinary team worked diligently with its Canadian coffee partner to develop a sustainably sourced coffee blend of 100 percent Arabica beans from Central and South America. All coffee comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, which meet comprehensive standards for the protection of wildlands, waterways, and wildlife habitat as well as the rights and welfare of workers, their families and communities. During the research phase, Wendy's coffee was tested by nearly 1,000 Canadian consumers to curate a blend to please their specific palates. The coffee is roasted, ground and packed in Canada, brewed continuously throughout the day to bring out the best flavors, and is served to order.

"Our culinary team spent two years conducting extensive research to deliver this breakfast menu that is bound to change morning routines," says Hayley Kianoff, Manager, International Culinary Innovation, The Wendy's Company. "We tested fifteen different menu concepts with more than 3,700 Canadian quick service consumers to make sure we got it right. The Breakfast Baconator and the Bacon, Egg and Swiss Croissant received high ratings by consumers, while our seasoned potatoes are all but guaranteed to be among fan favorites."

With this breakfast introduction, Wendy's continues to prioritize its points of difference: sourcing craveable, high-quality ingredients like fresh, never frozen Canadian beef and Canadian grade A eggs; improving packaging sustainability; and investing in its delivery and digital business to reach more customers, more often. Yes, you will be able get Wendy's breakfast delivered using providers such as SkipTheDishes and UberEats.

To help serve up the craveable breakfast menu, Wendy's Canadian franchisees are hiring more than 1,500 new crew members to join an existing team of approximately 15,000 across the country, offering opportunities for flexibility and to build a career.